State agency gearing up to invest over $50 million in Hawaii companies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State agency gearing up to invest over $50 million in Hawaii companies

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Volta Inc. is one of the companies the state invested in years ago, with its business model of providing free electricity for electric-vehicle drivers by having businesses pay to have advertisements on the charge machines at commercial properties. Above, a Volta electric vehicle charging station inside Ala Moana Center’s parking complex.

There’s a good chance Oahu consumers have seen digital advertising screens at free electric vehicle charging stations mainly at shopping centers around the island. Read more

