comscore Hawaii Pacific softball team comes up short in California | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Pacific softball team comes up short in California

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

Hawaii Pacific softball team dropped both of its games with the same score of 4-3 against Sonoma State and Cal State Dominguez at the Concordia Kickoff Classic in Irvine, Calif., on Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 5, 2022

Scroll Up