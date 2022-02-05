Hawaii Pacific softball team comes up short in California

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific softball team dropped both of its games with the same score of 4-3 against Sonoma State and Cal State Dominguez at the Concordia Kickoff Classic in Irvine, Calif., on Friday. Read more

The Sharks (3-3) lost to the Seawolves (1-0) and the Toros (2-1) by giving up game-winning runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of both games.

Freshman Tiari Hernandez went 4-for-7 to lead the Sharks in batting.

Hawaii Pacific continues the tournament today facing Northwest Nazarene at noon and Cal State Monterey Bay at 5:15 p.m.

HPU fliers ranked No. 5 nationally

Hawaii Pacific acrobatics and tumbling team was ranked No. 5 in the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association preseason poll.

Defending national champion Baylor took the No. 1 spot with 29 of 31 first-place votes.

Hawaii Pacific starts its season by hosting Azusa Pacific at the Shark Tank on Feb. 18.