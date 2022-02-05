Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii Pacific softball team comes up short in California By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:27 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii Pacific softball team dropped both of its games with the same score of 4-3 against Sonoma State and Cal State Dominguez at the Concordia Kickoff Classic in Irvine, Calif., on Friday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii Pacific softball team dropped both of its games with the same score of 4-3 against Sonoma State and Cal State Dominguez at the Concordia Kickoff Classic in Irvine, Calif., on Friday. The Sharks (3-3) lost to the Seawolves (1-0) and the Toros (2-1) by giving up game-winning runs in the bottom of the seventh inning of both games. Freshman Tiari Hernandez went 4-for-7 to lead the Sharks in batting. Hawaii Pacific continues the tournament today facing Northwest Nazarene at noon and Cal State Monterey Bay at 5:15 p.m. HPU fliers ranked No. 5 nationally Hawaii Pacific acrobatics and tumbling team was ranked No. 5 in the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association preseason poll. Defending national champion Baylor took the No. 1 spot with 29 of 31 first-place votes. Hawaii Pacific starts its season by hosting Azusa Pacific at the Shark Tank on Feb. 18. Previous Story Television and radio - Feb. 5, 2022