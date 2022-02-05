Hawaii keeps looking ahead following first Big West loss

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team does not have time for the pain. Read more

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team does not have time for the pain.

“After a loss, don’t let it sting too long,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “Get back to work.”

On Thursday night, the Rainbow Warriors suffered their first Big West loss of the season — 64-59 to UC Riverside at SRC Arena on the Highlanders’ campus. But the ’Bows still are atop the Big West, tied with Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State at 6-1.

On Friday, the ’Bows (11-6 overall) traveled to Northeast California in advance of today’s game against UC Davis at University Credit Union Center.

“It’s a quick turnaround for us,” said Ganot, noting the Aggies (9-7, 2-3) have not played since Tuesday’s victory over UCR. “It’s a great opportunity to show we can bounce back, especially in league play and especially against a really good team on the road.”

On Thursday, the ’Bows built a slight edge in rebounding (32-30) and a greater advantage in bench points (19-2).

JoVon McClanahan started eight of nine nonconference games at point guard, but has been used exclusively as a reserve the eight games since. McClanahan missed 16 of his first 18 3-point shots. But since league play started, he has connected on 56.5% of his 3s. During the league stretch, his assist-to-turnover ratio is 3.4-to-1, or a turnover per game.

Kamaka Hepa, who is comfortable as a 6-foot-10 wing, has found his long-distance aim. The past four games, he hit 50% of his 3s; the past two, his 3-point accuracy was 66.7%.

“We didn’t get it done (Thursday) night,” Ganot said. “It’s a long road. There’s a lot of season left. We’ve got to keep getting better. Handle success, handle failure, handle quick turnarounds.”

Two years ago, UCD coach Jim Les went to a three-guard lineup featuring two freshmen (Ezra Manjon and Elijah Pepper) and a sophomore (Caleb Fuller).

“Every situation is different,” Les said. “When young guys come into your program, are they ready for Division I basketball, and the pace and physicality that comes with it? Those young guys, at an early age, showed a propensity to handle all those things.”

Les acknowledged the young guards would go through growing pains. “But that experience was going to be invaluable as they continued through their careers,” Les said. “And you’re starting to see them reap the rewards of getting that early experience and early minutes and early game-time situations.”

Manjon is averaging 15.1 points and has amassed a team-high 51 assists. Pepper is scoring 14.9 per game and connecting on 41.6% of 3s. Fuller averages 11.6 points.

Les said the three also have provided stability during an inconsistent schedule. Five of the Aggies’ Big West games, including the Dec. 30 scheduled opener against UH, were canceled because of health-safety protocols. “We went through a stretch where we had just seven guys available,” Les said. “It made it interesting to come up with some practices and try to get the guys into some kind of game readiness. … Those guys handled all the stoppages and protocols with great maturity. That’s important. … A group we rely on — Ezra, Elijah, Caleb — those guys have played a lot of Big West games. They understand what it takes to be successful.”