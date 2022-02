Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

ILH boys, Division I: Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 6:30 p.m. Division I-AA: Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 1 p.m. Division III: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 7 p.m. (this game will be reschuled).

ILH girls, Division I single-elimination tournament: No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed, time/site TBD; No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed, time/site TBD. Division II: Hanalani at Damien, 11 a.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m. Division III: La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Invitational, all day, at Hapuna Golf Course.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 9 a.m.

ILH girls: Pac-Five at Kamehameha, 9 a.m.

OIA East boys: Kaimuki at Kailua; McKinley at Kaiser; Farrington at Castle; Kalaheo at Roosevelt; Kahuku at Kalani. Games start at 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BASKETBALL

ILH

Varsity Girls Division II

Mid-Pacific 48, Hawaii Baptist 37