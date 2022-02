Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“My Husband Oh”

Episode 5

6:40 p.m. today

Eun Jo gives Seung Joo a hard time. Eric makes his move on Seung Joo, as Eun Jo does the same with Hyuk. Eun Jo and Hyuk spend time catching up. Seung Joo’s assailant is discovered.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. today

Jak Doo tells Seung Joo he doesn’t want to leave. Seung Joo asks Jak Doo if he wants to date her. Seung Joo narrowly escapes danger. Seung Joo’s mother tells Jak Doo to leave Seung Joo.

“Now, We Are Breaking Up”

Episode 16 (finale)

7:45 p.m. Monday

Young-eun must decide whether to pursue her dream to start her own label or to stay at her job for security. Reality is cruel and harsh, but she’s fueled by the love that she shared with Jae-kuk. Is Jae-kuk in her future?

“So Close, Yet So Far”

KBS drama special

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Young Joo, once an up-and-coming curling player, finds herself in limbo when her career nosedives due to a case of tinnitus. With her career on hold, she travels home and runs into her crush. She and her crush become partners on a curling team.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 93-94

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hwa-kyung is surprised when Jae-bin tells Woo-jung about her mother. Do-bin and Woo-jung go to Chairman Oh’s house looking for Ju-won. Yeon-hee tells Hwa-kyung that she thought of her as her daughter but no more. Chairman Oh plans to change his will.

Episodes 95-96

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Chang-soo and Yong-sim are appalled when Do-bin asks for their blessing to marry Woo-jung. Do-bin tells them about Woo-jung’s father. Chairman Oh presses Yeon-hee to tell the truth.

“Our Beloved Summer”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Friday

Yeon-su and Woong are officially an item. But Yeon-su is constantly worried they will repeat their pattern of breaking up, so she tries to change things up. Ji-woong has been holed up in the editing room for days, refusing to eat as he edits the documentary. NJ tells Woong that she never really liked him.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Woong asks Yeon-su why they broke up five years ago, and Yeon-su can’t give him an honest answer. The first episode of the documentary airs to a resounding success, and fame starts to encumber their lives.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.