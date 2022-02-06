‘Strong spine, strong mind’ is the platform for Miss Hawaii Volunteer Mami Ogiwara

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mami Ogiwara graduated from Roosevelt High School with an impressive resume: She was on the academic honor roll for four years and was her senior class president. She continued her education with a Bachelor of Science in food science and nutrition at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and plans to become a pediatrician.

Outside of academics, Ogiwara represented Halau Hula Ka Lehua Tuahine in Miss Aloha Hula competition at the Merrie Monarch Festival in 2019.

In November, Ogiwara was crowned Miss Hawaii Volunteer 2021; in addition to being the overall winner, she won the fitness and wellness category and tied for the congeniality award.

For the duration of her reign, Ogiwara, 24, will be an ambassador for the American Lung Association in Hawaii and its campaign to reduce vaping by minors in the islands.

What’s the secret to success so far?

It’s all about perspective. I’ve been doing hula since I was 4 years old and that has taught me how to prioritize, and my upbringing as well with my mother being her own business owner. She has taught me how to balance a lot of things at once. So it’s just kind of in the blood, but it’s also fun to have so many things going on.

How do you go from food science and nutrition to pediatrics?

I actually started as a business major, but then I realized that wasn’t for me. Then when my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, the doctor said if I changed my eating habits I will decrease the likelihood (of breast cancer). I love to eat, so I thought why not learn a little bit more of the significance in eating healthy for our bodies, our minds and our overall health. Through that, I realized I have a burning passion and desire to work with and promote women’s and children’s health. I see our children as our future generations of future leaders, and we need to malama them. A lot of times I feel like physical health is emphasized, but mental health is really important and so foundational. And that’s where the switch went from nutrition to pediatrics.

How did you approach the competition?

I ran for Miss Hawaii when I was 19 (and didn’t win). This time around, I really wanted to emphasize who I am. Not masked with makeup or with the platform heels or with the “bedazzle” — which is all beautiful in its way, but that’s just not who I am. I wanted the judges especially, but also the audience, to see who I am, and this “simple is more” thing is who I am.

The swimsuit competition still seems to be an issue, whatever pageant producers decide to do. Was it intimidating for you?

Actually I enjoyed swimsuit. I feel like this is the part where they can see a peppy and more upbeat personality side of you. But not only that, it really does focus on commitment for yourself. I’m happy that I was able to represent that on the stage and show that fitness doesn’t have to be a size zero. It’s how you feel and how confident you are with yourself.

Going forward into your reign, what do you want to share with people?

My platform is “Strong spine, strong mind,” and it’s a platform that can be for anyone. It’s metaphorically speaking because the spine is what keeps us upright. I see it also as the foundation. If foundation isn’t strong, the mind isn’t strong. So it’s a nod to our physical health as well as our emotional mental health. If we don’t recognize and live our foundational core values, it’s lot harder to address and power through what life throws at us.

What do you enjoy doing when you are not serving as Miss Hawaii Volunteer?

I love to bake cookies. I love to do yoga. Yoga is like life. The different poses are like different transitions in our life, and sometimes it’s hard to transition. I enjoy seeing my loved ones, whether that’s through FaceTime or Zoom.

What would you like to be doing 10 years from now — in addition to being a pediatrician?

Pediatrics is actually not my end goal, but that’s where I would want to be in 10 years, just diving into the community. What better way to serve?