‘Strong spine, strong mind’ is the platform for Miss Hawaii Volunteer Mami Ogiwara
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:50 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY ROBERT JAMES MCPEEK
For the duration of her reign, Mami Ogiwara, 24, will be an ambassador for the American Lung Association in Hawaii and its campaign to reduce vaping by minors in the islands.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree