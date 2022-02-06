University of Hawaii film festival for kids spotlights Maui surfer
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:49 a.m.
COURTESY AMANDA BEENEN CANTOR
Bobo Gallagher’s ride across the Alenuihaha Channel on a wingfoil was documented in the film “A Boy’s Journey.”
