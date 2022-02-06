comscore University of Hawaii film festival for kids spotlights Maui surfer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

University of Hawaii film festival for kids spotlights Maui surfer

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • COURTESY AMANDA BEENEN CANTOR Bobo Gallagher’s ride across the Alenuihaha Channel on a wingfoil was documented in the film “A Boy’s Journey.”

    COURTESY AMANDA BEENEN CANTOR

    Bobo Gallagher’s ride across the Alenuihaha Channel on a wingfoil was documented in the film “A Boy’s Journey.”

In August 2020, Bobo ­Gallagher, an 11-year-old wingfoil surfer from Maui, set out to cross the treacherous Alenuihaha Channel. Read more

Previous Story
Symphony presents 2 unique concerts

Scroll Up