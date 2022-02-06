University of Hawaii film festival for kids spotlights Maui surfer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In August 2020, Bobo ­Gallagher, an 11-year-old wingfoil surfer from Maui, set out to cross the treacherous Alenuihaha Channel. Read more

In August 2020, Bobo ­Gallagher, an 11-year-old wingfoil surfer from Maui, set out to cross the treacherous Alenuihaha Channel. He did it over four hours with little trouble, and now you can watch his journey in a documentary directed by his sister, Devereaux.

The movie is part of the lineup in the 14th UH Kids First! Film Festival, which runs Saturday through Feb. 21.

Bobo said in an interview that he was “never afraid” throughout the 40-mile crossing between Maui and the Big Island; an escort boat traveled with him. His goal was to be the first to undertake the challenge on the recently invented wingfoil, which he describes as a freer form of windsurfing on a hydrofoil board.

“It was purely fun, more fun than work!” said Bobo, who is the youngest person to accomplish the feat.

“A Boy’s Journey” was the only film submitted from ­Hawaii this year among those made by student, independent and seasoned filmmakers from 25 countries.

Presented by the Outreach College at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, the virtual festival features more than 100 films geared for kids aged 2 to 18. Tickets are free of charge.

Ann Brandman, a longtime event organizer for the Outreach College, selected the films based on reviews done by a Kids First! jury of youth and adults and after hundreds of hours of viewing. Since its partnership began with Kids First! in 2007, a category for films from or about Hawaii has been added for nationwide screening.

Bobo said his four-hour voyage started with little wind to propel him, though conditions improved later.

About 10 miles into the crossing, things became “a little rough” because the calluses on his hands — developed from hours of practice — began to hurt. The lightweight fabric wing is not attached to the board, but is held up by the wind, and guided by his hands, he said.

He also was going too fast over the bumps and 10-foot swells for his escort boat to keep up, so he probably racked up an extra seven miles zig-zagging around to wait for the boat to catch up, Bobo said. His parents, Andrew and Shannon Gallagher, were on the boat with a safety guide and several supporters — “all great people around me!” The film was shot via drone by independent photographers on board.

Bobo learned how to wingfoil after meeting with Ken Winner, who has been designing foil wings since 2018, and board shaper Sky Solbach; he also was mentored by ­Hawaiian watermen. Bobo is sponsored by Duotone, a water sports company.

Bobo, now 12, and his sister, Devereaux, who was 14 when she edited the film, will participate in a live-streamed interview from 11:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 20 on the Kids First! website.

Other filmmakers also will be interviewed, including local animator and film educator Laura Margulies, who teaches at UH, at 1-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Some of her films will showcased: “Blue Cooler,” “Hepa” and “Rolling Down Like Pele.”

Among other selections and interviews: an episode of the “MeteoHeroes” childrens’ series, which is distributed in 140 countries, will focus on climate change in relation to the Pacific Ocean, noise pollution and dolphins. A livestream Q&A with showrunner Kenn Viselman, also a producing partner behind “Teletubbies,” will run from 1-1:30 p.m. Feb. 20.

—

14th UH KIDS FIRST! Film Festival

The theme of this year’s films include climate change and the environment, tolerance and understanding, and social consciousness.

>> Where: Streaming online

>> When: Saturday through Feb. 21

>> Cost: Free; ticket ­reservations are ­re­quired.