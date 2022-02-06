Bill would establish state park along Kaiwi Coast
- By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:47 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020
Senate Bill 2799 would establish a Kaiwi Coast State Park, comprising about 360 acres of state land that make up the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree