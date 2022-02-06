comscore Bill would establish state park along Kaiwi Coast | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bill would establish state park along Kaiwi Coast

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020 Senate Bill 2799 would establish a Kaiwi Coast State Park, comprising about 360 acres of state land that make up the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline.

    Senate Bill 2799 would establish a Kaiwi Coast State Park, comprising about 360 acres of state land that make up the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline.

A bill to create a state park along East Oahu’s Kaiwi Coast is among a range of measures involving the state Department of Land and Natural Resources under consideration at the state Legislature. Read more

