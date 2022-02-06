comscore Former Rainbow Wahine Tara Hittle named head coach at Colorado-Colorado Springs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former Rainbow Wahine Tara Hittle named head coach at Colorado-Colorado Springs

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  Tara Hittle

    COURTESY PEPPERDINE ATHLETICS

    Tara Hittle

Former Rainbow Wahine volleyball player Tara Hittle has been named the Colorado-Colorado Springs head volleyball coach, the school announced Tuesday. Read more

