All-State volleyball: Player of the Year Devin Kahahawai’s size, skill and athleticism a rare combination

For the longest time, it was Punahou’s year no matter what Kamehameha could counter with. Read more

When Devin Kahahawai returned from her stint with the U.S. national team in Mexico, the Warriors dealt with other challenges, including an injury to Maui Robins. ILH champion Punahou against Kamehameha in the state final had every base covered, but Kahahawai elevated her game, launching missiles from the left, right, middle and back row.

When Kamehameha swept Punahou, the 6-foot-3 senior was in epic form with 16 kills, adding seven digs and two aces. Vertical explosion, wing span, length and power. Even at Kamehameha, a combination of size, skill and athleticism like this isn’t common. Kahahawai was voted Star-Advertiser girls volleyball All-State Player of the Year by coaches and media.

“She’s such a unique player. Her skill sets, she’s so dynamic offensively and over the course of her time, her commitment to improve to make herself a complete player is why she is where she is today,” Kamehameha coach Chris Blake said. “Her ceiling is still high. She can continue to improve. Because she’s physical and has that capability we were finding ways to maximize what she could do in our system. She’s like a five-skill baseball player. The good thing about it is whatever we would ask her to do she would work hard to make it happen.”

Kahahawai knows the history of this award, and knowing that history summons her humility.

“There have been some big names who have received this award in years past like Elena Oglivie, Kaylei Akana and Saige Kaʻahaʻaina-Torres, so to be chosen as the recipient of this award is a great honor,” Kahahawai said.

”My high school career went by in a flash. It feels like just yesterday that I was a freshman playing with Lexis, Brae, Chloe, etc. It’s still hard to believe that Iʻve played my last high school game already and will be graduating in a little less than four months.”

The longtime mentor, Blake, was voted Coach of the Year, closely outpointing Brad Miller of University. One of Blake’s mantras is that his Warriors always want to play their best volleyball in the last match of the year. That was literally true this time around for a Kamehameha team that lost four out of five matches to a Punahou team that was No. 1 for most of the season — before sweeping the top-seeded Buffanblu in the state championship.

In all 10 of Kamehameha’s previous state championships under Blake, none had as little momentum as this team did after losing the ILH final to Punahou.

“Every season is unique, but the things that this season has taught us is we all have to find ways to grow,” Blake said.

No. 2 Maui Robins, Kamehameha

Her return to the court from injury made a major difference in the Warriors’ state-championship run. Robins came through big in the state final with 14 kills and 15 digs as Kamehameha stunned top-seeded Punahou in a sweep.

“Because she was watching, she totally was able to put those things she saw into play,” Blake said. “As well as being a huge support as a second-year captain leader. She has the mentality and resilience to succeed.”

No. 3 Mokihana Tufono, ‘Iolani

When the Raiders suffered key injuries, she also delivered as a hitter. Tufono’s energy and expectations set the tone. Coach Kainoa Obrey went back to find an apt comparison: former Punahou and Hawaii playmaker Liz Kaaihue.

“Mokihana continued to be an active learner and tremendous leader. She grew in every aspect of the game,” Obrey said.

No. 4 Lucky-Rose Williams, Punahou

Every championship-level team has a power hitter, a force of rare elements. Williams’ tenacity and technical skill were matched only by one other outside hitter in Hawaii.

“Her love of the game, love of playing and competing is immediately evident. She is a superb athlete with the capability of dominating plays and matches with both finesse and skill,” Punahou coach Tita Ahuna said.

“She really stepped up and inspired her teammates to play with the same drive, competitiveness and humility that she plays with.”

No. 5 Jaclyn Matias, Punahou

The Buffanblu’s sterling season — an ILH championship — required a distributor with the dexterity and precision to handle every kind of set.

“She leads with a calm, cool and collected composure providing her team with stability and confidence on and off the court,” Ahuna said.

STAR-ADVERTISER’S FAB 15

1. Devin Kahahawai Kamehameha OH 6-3 Sr.

2. Maui Robins Kamehameha OH/Opp 5-11 Sr.

3. Mokihana Tufono ‘Iolani S/OH 5-10 Sr.

4. Lucky-Rose Williams Punahou OH 6-2 Sr.

5. Jaclyn Matias Punahou S 5-9 Sr.

6. Emmalei Mapu Kahuku M/OH 5-9 Sr.

7. Senna Roberts-Navarro ‘Iolani OH 5-11 Jr.

8. Belle Iosua Punahou M/Opp 6-0 Sr.

9. Malu Garcia Moanalua OH 6-0 So.

10. Payton Oliveira Kamehameha L/DS 5-7 Sr.

11. Milan Ah Yat University OH 5-9 Jr.

12. Grace Fiaseu Punahou M 6-0 Jr.

13. Zoe Slaughter Moanalua L 5-8 Sr.

14. Haiti Tautua‘a Waianae S/OH 6-0 Jr.

15. Adrianna Arquette Kamehameha M/Opp 5-10 So.

Player of the Year: Devin Kahahawai, Kamehameha

Coach of the Year: Chris Blake, Kamehameha

HONORABLE MENTION

>> Gennezia Hawkins, Le Jardin, S

>> Makena Tong, University, S/OH

>> Jaelyn Tang, Mililani, L/OH

>> Makayla Fonoimoana, Kahuku, OH

>> Sydnee Walker, Le Jardin, L

>> Avery Perreira, Maryknoll, OH/Opp

>> Aria Miller, Mililani, L/OH

>> Allexis Iramina, Moanalua, S

>> Pi‘i Carvalho, University, OH

>> Taina Kaauwai, KS-Hawaii, Opp/M

>> Nicos Clarke, Waianae, OH

>> Leilani Guista, Moanalua, OH

>> Mari Lawton, ‘Iolani, M

>> Rozalynn Cabuena, Maryknoll, L

>> Kody Wengler, Damien, OH

>> Kaila Kalama-Bajet, Damien, S/OH

>> Kilinahe Andrade, Kapolei, S/Opp

>> Mele Taumoepeau, Kahuku, M/OPP

>> Reese Diersbock, Le Jardin, OH

>> Tessa Onaga, ‘Iolani, L

>> Marley Roe, Kamehameha, S/Opp

>> Lulu Uluave, Punahou, OH

>> Melie Vaioleti, Punahou, L

>> Anuhea Hauanio-Lore, ‘Iolani, OH

>> Sierra Scanlan, Kamehameha, S

>> Moana Peaua, Kamehameha, M