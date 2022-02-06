comscore Late errors doom Hawaii men’s basketball team on road | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Late errors doom Hawaii men’s basketball team on road

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

Crucial errors down the stretch dropped the Hawaii men’s basketball team out of first place in the Big West Conference. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 6, 2022

Scroll Up