CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 6:30 p.m., at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 4:30 p.m., at McCabe gym.

ILH boys, Division I: Punahou at Damien, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Division I single-elimination tournament, semifinals, time/site TBD.

Division II: University at Sacred Hearts, 5 p.m.; Damien at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

Division III: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 6 p.m.; playoff, if needed.

OIA girls, Division I tournament, semifinals. At Radford: Miliani vs. Kaiser, 5 p.m.; Radford vs. Campbell, to follow. Consolation: Nanakuli at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.; Kahuku at Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

OIA girls, Division II tournament, semifinals, Pearl City at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.; Kalaheo at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou at ‘Iolani; Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha; Damien at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA girls, Division I tournament, first round. At Pearl City: Aiea vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Pearl City, 7 p.m. At Farrington: Castle vs. Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Kalani, 7 p.m.

PADDLING

ILH

Varsity Boys

Punahou 38:30:00 (Mati Durkin, Jack Kilpatrick, Eli Martin, Nick Johnston, Charlie Niethammer, Merrick Hemmings); ‘Iolani 38:40:00; Kamehameha 40:17:00; Mid-Pacific 43:17:00; Pac-Five 43:42:00; Damien 44:40:00.

Mixed Varsity

Punahou 40:45:00 (Aiden Cruise, Stryker Scales, Emma McDonald, Cole Tjapkes, Phoenix Clarke, Ava “Mehana” Kukea); Le Jardin 41:25:00; Kamehameha 43:23:00; Damien 45:08:00; Pac-Five 47:19:00; Mid-Pacific 49:34:00

Varsity Girls

Kamehameha 45:59:00 (Dekoda Lazaro, Bethani “Mahie” Kaleleiki, Shaye Kanoa, Tessia Mauai, Sarah “Kama” Sataraka, Kahikini “Kiki” Delo); Mid-Pacific 46:00:00; ‘Iolani 47:30:00; Punahou 47:51:00; Sacred Hearts 48:58:00; Pac-Five 51:18:00

SOCCER

ILH

Varsity Girls

Saturday

Kamehameha 1, Pac-Five 0

Goal Scorers—KS: Saraya Burghardt

Varsity Boys

Saturday

‘Iolani 1, Punahou 0

Friday

Mid-Pacific 1, Saint Louis 1

Goal Scorers—StL: Christopher Frausto. MPI: Tyson Norr