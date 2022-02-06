comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - February 6, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – February 6, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 9:58 p.m.
  • Kapolei resident Steve Lukas found some aloha on a snowy day while in Boise, Idaho, in December. Photo by Kathy Lukas.

  • In October, Peter Noel of Honolulu discovered the Waikiki clothing store in the Round Rock Premium Outlets in Round Rock, Texas. Photo by Cafey Millard.

  • Wahiawa resident Jacie Chaviera posed in front of the Waikiki outlet at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City in December. Photo by Jay Chaviera.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

