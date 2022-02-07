Editorial | Off the News Off the News: A useful COVID-19 hotline Today Updated 12:34 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! With so much information out there, and evolving guidance relating to COVID-19 exposure, it’s helpful that the state Department of Health has a website for answers: hawaiicovid19.com. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. With so much information out there, and evolving guidance relating to COVID-19 exposure, it’s helpful that the state Department of Health has a website for answers: hawaiicovid19.com. But if things are still unclear, there’s now a hotline for info about isolation, quarantine, booster shots and more: (808) 586-8332. The new hotline is especially useful for people who have tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, noted state Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble, as well as for businesses experiencing more than one COVID-19 case. Talking Haleakala in Hawaiian The planned Haleakala National Park distance-learning curriculum for Hawaiian speakers is an innovation to celebrate — the first National Park Service effort to provide virtual lessons in a language other than English. First, it’s great to get more exposure to the attributes of Haleakala, scientific and cultural, and of the neighboring Kipahulu district within the park. And it’s a needed asset for Hawaiian language immersion education. Both are facets of Hawaii that everyone should want to preserve. Previous Story Editorial: Prepare for new COVID normal