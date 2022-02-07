comscore Army vessels could be transferred to Marines to counter China threat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Army vessels could be transferred to Marines to counter China threat

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • U.S. ARMY / OCT. 18 Schofield Barracks soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry exit the Oahu-based Logistics Support Vessel LSV-3 after an “unprecedented” 20-hour journey and transport of infantry soldiers to Hawaii island.

  • U.S. MARINE CORPS / March 8 Hawaii Marines drive a cargo truck ashore from an Oahu-­based Army Logistics Support Vessel during Exercise Spartan Fury at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai.

The Marine Corps said it desperately needs a new type of vessel called Light Amphibious Warships that can rapidly conduct beach landings in the Western Pacific to deliver troops and missile-firing vehicles. Read more

