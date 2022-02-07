comscore Hawaii bill banning more sunscreen chemicals advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii bill banning more sunscreen chemicals advances

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

Wherever you shop for sunscreen in Hawaii, from the Hanauma Bay gift shop to the drugstore, you should no longer see sunscreens with the reef-­harming chemicals oxybenzone or octinoxate, which are banned for sale in the islands by a state law that took effect in 2021. Read more

Previous Story
Board of Education weighs qualifications for tough superintendent job

Scroll Up