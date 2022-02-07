comscore Shut down Red Hill fuel facility, most Hawaii voters say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Shut down Red Hill fuel facility, most Hawaii voters say

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JAN. 28 Most Hawaii voters polled gave the Navy poor marks for its response to the water crisis. Above, the Navy led a media tour of the Red Hill well in Halawa on Jan. 28.

An overwhelming majority of Hawaii voters say the Navy should permanently shut down its Red Hill fuel tanks, according to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser poll. In November, jet fuel from the facility contaminated the drinking water system used by 93,000 residents in neighborhoods around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Most of those polled also gave the Navy poor marks for its response to the water crisis. Read more

