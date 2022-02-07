Hawaii Pacific softball team fall in Kickoff Classic finale

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Pacific softball team finished the 2022 Concordia Kickoff Classic with a 9-1 loss in six innings to Cal State East Bay at The Great Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Sharks (4-5) scored first to take a first-inning lead, but the Pioneers (4-1) went on to score in each of the next five innings for to take the win.

Freshman Neva Poulin led the HPU offense with a 2-for-3 day at the plate, while junior Kanoe Tanigawa hit 1-for-3 for the Sharks’ only RBI of the game.

Freshman Taylor Thompson (3-2) took the loss after allowing four runs in two innings pitched. Reliever Malia Torres (1-3) allowed four runs in four innings pitched.

The winning pitcher was CS East Bay’s Anamaria Beard (2-0), who allowed just three hits in four innings of work.

The Sharks will have a two week break before hosting Western Oregon in a nonconference doubleheader on Feb. 19 at Howard Okita Field. First pitch is set for noon.