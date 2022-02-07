comscore Hawaii Pacific softball team fall in Kickoff Classic finale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Pacific softball team fall in Kickoff Classic finale

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

The Hawaii Pacific softball team finished the 2022 Concordia Kickoff Classic with a 9-1 loss in six innings to Cal State East Bay at The Great Park on Sunday afternoon. Read more

