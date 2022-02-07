Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii Pacific softball team fall in Kickoff Classic finale By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:24 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Pacific softball team finished the 2022 Concordia Kickoff Classic with a 9-1 loss in six innings to Cal State East Bay at The Great Park on Sunday afternoon. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Pacific softball team finished the 2022 Concordia Kickoff Classic with a 9-1 loss in six innings to Cal State East Bay at The Great Park on Sunday afternoon. The Sharks (4-5) scored first to take a first-inning lead, but the Pioneers (4-1) went on to score in each of the next five innings for to take the win. Freshman Neva Poulin led the HPU offense with a 2-for-3 day at the plate, while junior Kanoe Tanigawa hit 1-for-3 for the Sharks’ only RBI of the game. Freshman Taylor Thompson (3-2) took the loss after allowing four runs in two innings pitched. Reliever Malia Torres (1-3) allowed four runs in four innings pitched. The winning pitcher was CS East Bay’s Anamaria Beard (2-0), who allowed just three hits in four innings of work. The Sharks will have a two week break before hosting Western Oregon in a nonconference doubleheader on Feb. 19 at Howard Okita Field. First pitch is set for noon. Previous Story Herbert, Crosby send AFC to 41-35 win in Pro Bowl’s return Next Story Television and radio - Feb. 7, 2022