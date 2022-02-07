Moana Jones Wong defeats Carissa Moore as women make surf history in Billabong Pipe Pro
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:21 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
BRENT BIELMANN / WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Moana Jones Wong defeats Carissa Moore to win the historic Billabong Pro Pipeline.
TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Moana Jones Wong celebrated with the Hawaiian Flag after capturing the first all-women’s WSL Championhip Tour event on Sunday.
BRENT BIELMANN / WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Hawaii’s Moana Jones Wong rode through a tube during the final of the inaugural women’s Billabong Pro Pipeline on Sunday in Haleiwa.
BRENT BIELMANN / WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Moana Jones Wong rode a huge wave during the final against Carissa Moore in the Billabong Pro Pipeline in Haleiwa on Sunday.
-
TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Moana Jones Wong posed with her favorite surfer, Carissa Moore, right, whom Wong defeated.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree