Calendar Today BASKETBALL PacWest men: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 6:30 p.m., at McCabe gym. PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 4:30 p.m., at McCabe gym. ILH boys, Division I: Punahou at Damien, 6 p.m. ILH girls, Division I single-elimination tournament, semifinals, time/site TBD. Division II: University at Sacred Hearts, 5 p.m.; Damien at 'Iolani, 6 p.m. Division III: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 6 p.m.; playoff, if needed. OIA girls, Division I tournament, semifinals. At Radford: Miliani vs. Kaiser, 5 p.m.; Radford vs. Campbell, to follow. Consolation: Nanakuli at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.; Kahuku at Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m. OIA girls, Division II tournament, semifinals, Pearl City at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.; Kalaheo at Waianae, 6:30 p.m. SOCCER ILH girls: Punahou at 'Iolani; Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha; Damien at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4:15 p.m. OIA girls, Division I tournament, first round. At Pearl City: Aiea vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Pearl City, 7 p.m. At Farrington: Castle vs. Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Kalani, 7 p.m. TUESDAY BASKETBALL PacWest: Hawaii-Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m.) at The Shark Tank. ILH boys, Division I: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; 'Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. Division II: Hawaii Baptist vs. University, 5 p.m. at Saint Louis; Le Jardin at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m. Division I-AA: Punahou at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m. Division III: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hanalani; Assets at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 6 p.m. ILH girls, Division II: playoff, if needed. Division I-AA: Punahou at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. OIA East Boys: Kahuku at Moanalua; Anuenue at Farrington; Roosevelt at Kailua; Kalaheo at Kalani; Kaiser at Kaimuki; McKinley at Castle. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. OIA West Boys: Aiea at Kapolei; Pearl City at Leilehua; Radford at Campbell; Nanakuli at Waianae; Waipahu at Waialua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. SOCCER OIA girls, Division I tournament, quarterfinals. At Mililani: Roosevelt/Pearl City winner vs. Kaiser, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea/Kahuku winner vs. Mililani. At Moanalua: Kapolei/Kalani winner vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Castle/Waipahu winner vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m. VOLLEYBALL College men: Long Island at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.