Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Because the facts and truth matter — not political theater

  • By Les Kondo
  • Today
  • Updated 6:37 p.m.
  • Les Kondo has been the state auditor since 2016; he previously was executive director of the State Ethics Commission and director of the Office of Information Practice.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021 House Majority Leader Della Au Belatti, lower right, listened as House Speaker Scott K. Saiki spoke during a legislative session on Feb. 2, 2021, at the state Capitol.

At its Jan. 27 hearing, members of the House Investigative Committee to Investigate Compliance with Audit Nos. 19-12 and 21-01 discussed a request they had received from Honolulu Star-Advertiser reporter Dan Nakaso for a copy of the committee’s unfinished draft report provided to us and other witnesses. Read more

