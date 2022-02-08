comscore Column: Recognize ecological and cultural value of water cremation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Recognize ecological and cultural value of water cremation

  • By Alin Vaun Pono Ledford, M.D.
  • Dr. Alin Vaun Pono Ledford practices medicine in Hilo.

As a doctor, as a Native Hawaiian physician, and as someone whose family has been in the funeral business for more than four decades, I truly welcome the prospect of water cremation being enacted into law during the current 2022 legislative session. There is no reason to defer this as legislators did last year. Read more

