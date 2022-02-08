Off the News: Legislative caucuses abound

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How do grassroots viewpoints get out there when the microphone usually is anchored elsewhere? In the case of the state Legislature, they find a home in a caucus. Legislative caucuses has multiplied, including groups of lawmakers such as the new Equality Caucus that focuses on LGBTQ+ issues, and the Progressive Caucus, formed last year. Read more

Once the caucuses get a corner of the spotlight — and, they hope, some popular buzz — that may help persuade the legislative leadership to kick their bills through the goalposts.

On the menu: helping others

Movie star Jason Momoa eats there, that’s a selling point. But more important is the mission of Anahola Cafe, on Hawaiian home lands on Kauai. The cafe was opened by the nonprofit Homestead Community Development Corp. to advance its aims of providing jobs, job training and solid businesses in its rural communities.

Since opening in 2020, the cafe has been covering its operating expenses with a menu of saimin, burgers and plate-lunch fare. It’s a tasty concept in so many ways.