comscore Off the News: Legislative caucuses abound | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Legislative caucuses abound

  • Today
  • Updated 6:49 p.m.

How do grassroots viewpoints get out there when the microphone usually is anchored elsewhere? In the case of the state Legislature, they find a home in a caucus. Legislative caucuses has multiplied, including groups of lawmakers such as the new Equality Caucus that focuses on LGBTQ+ issues, and the Progressive Caucus, formed last year. Read more

