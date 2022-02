Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the world of Japanese pickles — called tsukemono — there is a subclass called sunomono, meaning dressed with vinegar. Read more

A refreshing side dish with seaweed and cucumbers is made in this style.

The key is wakame, a type of seaweed usually sold dried, that opens up into bright green ribbons when blanched.

This version is simple and easily dressed up. Add thin slices of onions or a sprinkle of sesame seeds as a garnish.

The dressing can be emboldened with a bit of soy sauce and grated garlic or ginger (or both).

Wakame and Cucumber Sunomono

Ingredients:

• 2 medium Japanese cucumbers, sliced

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup dried wakame Ingredients for dressing:

• 1/4 cup vinegar

• 1/4 cup sugar

Directions:

Salt cucumber slices to draw out water. Drain. Combine vinegar and sugar for dressing, whisking to dissolve sugar. Toss with cucumber; let sit 5 minutes. For stronger flavor, marinate overnight. Blanch wakame in boiling water until soft, then drain and rinse in cold water. Combine with cucumbers.

Serves 4 as side dish.

Approximate nutrient analysis per side serving: 70 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 750 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 14 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.