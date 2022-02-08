comscore 'Bowl' in one | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Bowl’ in one

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 2:15 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY BAYA BOWLS

    A fruitful finish Açaí bowls ($10-$13) are fully customizable with toppings like peanut butter, pineapples, dragon fruit, lilikoi and more.

  • PHOTO COURTESY BAYA BOWLS

    Owner Ceone Nojima holds up an açaí bowl in Baya Bowls’ new truck.

Ceone Nojima remembers working at a well-known café on Oahu. During that time, she fell in love with açaí bowls. Read more

