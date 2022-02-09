Game day grinds

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whether you’re looking to order takeout or dine-in to watch this year’s Super Bowl, here are some options for your game day feast. Read more

Whether you’re looking to order takeout or dine-in to watch this year’s Super Bowl, here are some options for your game day feast.

Big City Diner

During the football-filled day, customers can order Big City Diner’s Super Bowl Pupu Platter ($89.99) or theAFC vs. NFB Pupu Platter ($69.99). Both platters feature guava barbecue baby back rib bones, spicy guava barbecue chicken wings with blue cheese dressing, panko-breaded calamari with wasabi aioli dipping sauce, roasted garlic bread with cheddar and Jack cheese, and Japanese panko-breaded fish with tartar sauce and fresh lemon over a bed of shredded cabbage with and ti leaves. The Super Bowl Pupu Platter contains more pieces of each. To learn more, visit bigcitydinerhawaii.com.

Big City Diner

Various Locations

bigcitydinerhawaii.com

Instagram: @bigcitydiner

Side Street Inn

Side Street Inn’s Game Day Grindz platter is sure to be a winner at any Super Bowl party.

This huge pan ($120) features 5 pounds of the eatery’s signature fried rice, 2 pounds of garlic chicken,

2 pounds of boneless kalbi and 1 1/2 pounds of roast pork poke.

To order, call Side Street Inn’s Kapahulu location (808-739-3939) for pickup from 9 a.m. to noon, or the Hopaka location (808-591-0253) for pickup from 10 a.m. to noon on Super Bowl Sunday.

Side Street Inn

Various Locations

sidestreetinn.com

Instagram: @sidestreetinn

Aloha Mamacita

If you’re looking to up your taco game this Super Bowl Sunday, look no further than Aloha Mamacita’s party platter ($100), birria taco trays ($90) and birria bao trays ($100). The party platter features an assortment of birria tacos, birria baos, bomb bites, fried chicken, fried calamari and 32 ounces of consommé (for dipping the birria tacos). Meanwhile, taco trays include 10 birria tacos with 48 ounces of consommé, and bao trays feature pieces with 48 ounces of consommé. Only phone orders are accepted for Super Bowl items; call 808-650-0029.

Aloha Mamacita

1130 N. Nimitz Hwy. Ste. C110, Honolulu

808-650-0029

alohamamacita.com

Instagram: @aloha.mamacita

Black Angus Steakhouse

Designed to serve six people, this special Tailgate Platter ($36.99) is available for takeout only and includes all of Black Angus Steakhouse’s signature starters. Feast on loaded potato skins, baked spinach and artichoke dip, crispy fried garlic-pepper zucchini and chipotle buffalo chicken tenders.

If you’re dining in, take advantage of the restaurant’s Game Day Deals, which include your choice of a burger or sandwich served with french fries and select Bud Light choices ($14.99). The steakhouse is also offering $4 drink specials in partnership with Bud Light. These dine-in specials are only available at the BullsEye Bar within the restaurant.

Black Angus Steakhouse

98-1262 Kaahumanu St., Pearl City

808-487-0054

blackangus.com