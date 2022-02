Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jamba Juice recently launched new Peachy Greens smoothies, which are available at all Hawaii locations. This healthy smoothie features ingredients like whole peaches, kale, mangoes, oat milk frozen dessert, almond milk, and a juice blend of peach, white grape and pear. You also have the option to add bursting boba or tapioca to your smoothie. Peachy Green smoothies are available through March 6.

To learn more, visit jambahawaii.com.

Happy National Pizza Day

If you’re looking to celebrate National Pizza Day (Feb. 9), Morimoto Asia Waikiki has the perfect option. Its fresh tuna pizza ($16) — available for both dine-in and takeout — boasts a twist on the classic pie.

This appetizer is served cold and comprises a crispy tortilla topped with fresh tuna, olives, red onions, anchovy aioli, tomatoes, jalapeños, Tabasco and micro cilantro.

To learn more, visit morimotoasiawaikiki.com.

New ‘Flavors of Aloha’

In collaboration with artist Kim Sielbeck, Hawaiian Host recently launched its new “Flavors of Aloha” collection. This new line of chocolate bars features fun illustrations from the local artist, and the designs are inspired by scenic shots of Hawaii and classic island icons.

The collection features five flavors: Tropical Sunrise Swirl (white chocolate with passion fruit and topped with dried mango), Surfer’s Breakfast (dark chocolate topped with granola and coffee), Island Bounty (milk chocolate topped with coconut), Pau Hana (milk chocolate topped with crushed pretzels and roasted macadamia nuts) and Rocky Road to Paradise (milk chocolate topped with marshmallows and macadamia nuts).

You can find the “Flavors of Aloha” collection at ABC Stores, Longs Drugs and other retail outlets. Visit hawaiianhostgroup.com to learn more.

A romantic V-Day feast

Mariposa Hawaii’s special Valentine’s Day dinner is available at 6 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14. The evening begins with a champagne reception in the Precious Jewels Salon, followed by a three-course dinner in Mariposa.

The menu includes:

• Chilled seafood platter with lobster tail, tiger prawns, sashimi and fresh oyster

• Roasted beef tenderloin with garlic crème fraiche potato purée, seasonal vegetable, foie gras compound butter and port demi-glace

• Dark and white chocolate crescent cake, ambrosia of fresh berries and Chambord crème anglaise.

The dinner costs $100 per person and seating is limited. To reserve your table, visit eventbrite.com.