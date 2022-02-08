comscore Council considering urging city to aquire problem properties | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council considering urging city to aquire problem properties

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council, during a committee meeting today, will consider three resolutions that would urge the city administration to acquire private properties, two of which have racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for building violations. Read more

