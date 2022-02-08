comscore Federal bill includes funds to drain Red Hill fuel facility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal bill includes funds to drain Red Hill fuel facility

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 a.m.
Members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation have secured funding to defuel the underground tanks at the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, and included language in proposed legislation that explicitly ties the funding to a state-issued emergency order to drain the tanks — a directive the federal government has so far resisted. Read more

