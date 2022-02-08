comscore Hawaii public school parents favor online learning, criticize Department of Education, poll finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii public school parents favor online learning, criticize Department of Education, poll finds

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 29 Only 40% of public school parents queried in a Honolulu Star-Advertiser poll agree to in-person instruction. Above, students play outdoors during recess at Waikiki Elementary School.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 29

    Only 40% of public school parents queried in a Honolulu Star-Advertiser poll agree to in-person instruction. Above, students play outdoors during recess at Waikiki Elementary School.

While Hawaii’s public schools continue to strongly emphasize staying open for in-person instruction in the COVID-19 pandemic, only 40% of public school parents queried in a Honolulu Star-Advertiser poll agree with that approach. Read more

