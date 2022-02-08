Hawaii public school parents favor online learning, criticize Department of Education, poll finds
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:08 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 29
Only 40% of public school parents queried in a Honolulu Star-Advertiser poll agree to in-person instruction. Above, students play outdoors during recess at Waikiki Elementary School.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree