Judge issues protective order for evidence in Kealoha payout case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Judge issues protective order for evidence in Kealoha payout case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

A federal judge Monday granted a protective order sought by the U.S. Department of Justice to prevent the public release of evidence gathered by investigators probing a $250,000 retirement settlement to former Police Chief Louis Kealoha. Read more

