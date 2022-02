Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

IQ360, a woman- and minority-owned business communication consultancy, has announced that Dean Kawamura has joined the firm as a senior accountant director in its Honolulu office. Kawamura has over 25 years of communications and marketing experience. Most recently, he served as community development manager at Central Pacific Bank.

Adventist Health Castle has added Dr. Gautham Kanagaraj to its provider team. Kanagaraj is board-certified in cardiac electrophysiology, cardiovascular disease, echocardiography and internal medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine at State University of New York. He is currently accepting new patients at Adventist Health Castle.

