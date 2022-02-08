Boys basketball top 10: Saint Louis closing in on state berth

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Saint Louis received eight out of 10 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 on Monday.

The Crusaders are 8-1 in ILH play with three games remaining in the regular season, edging closer to an automatic state-tournament berth. No. 2 Punahou, No. 3 ‘Iolani and No. 4 Maryknoll are tied at 6-3 behind Saint Louis in the standings.

Unbeaten Kahuku (9-0) moved up a notch to No. 5, its highest ranking of the season. Mililani also rose higher to No. 6. Coach Garrett Gabriel’s uptempo squad is 9-0 in the OIA West and 11-1 overall. The Trojans’ lone loss was to Saint Louis, 63-61, in preseason.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (8) (15-1, 9-1 ILH) 98 1

2. Punahou (1) (10-4, 6-3 ILH) 84 3

3. ‘Iolani (10-5, 6-3 ILH) 73 4

4. Maryknoll (7-4, 6-3 ILH) 71 2

5. Kahuku (1) (9-0, 9-0 OIA East) 66 6

6. Mililani (11-1, 9-0 OIA West) 46 7

7. Kamehameha (8-5, 5-5 ILH) 42 5

8. Kailua (9-1, 9-0 OIA East) 40 8

9. Baldwin (8-3, 7-1 MIL) 12 9

10. Roosevelt (7-2, 7-2 OIA East) 8 10

Also receiving votes: Kohala 3, Maui Prep 3, Kalaheo 2, Leilehua 2.