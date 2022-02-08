Hawaii Prep World | Sports Boys basketball top 10: Saint Louis closing in on state berth By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Saint Louis received eight out of 10 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 on Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Saint Louis received eight out of 10 first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 on Monday. The Crusaders are 8-1 in ILH play with three games remaining in the regular season, edging closer to an automatic state-tournament berth. No. 2 Punahou, No. 3 ‘Iolani and No. 4 Maryknoll are tied at 6-3 behind Saint Louis in the standings. Unbeaten Kahuku (9-0) moved up a notch to No. 5, its highest ranking of the season. Mililani also rose higher to No. 6. Coach Garrett Gabriel’s uptempo squad is 9-0 in the OIA West and 11-1 overall. The Trojans’ lone loss was to Saint Louis, 63-61, in preseason. Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 Rank School (1st) Pts LW 1. Saint Louis (8) (15-1, 9-1 ILH) 98 1 2. Punahou (1) (10-4, 6-3 ILH) 84 3 3. ‘Iolani (10-5, 6-3 ILH) 73 4 4. Maryknoll (7-4, 6-3 ILH) 71 2 5. Kahuku (1) (9-0, 9-0 OIA East) 66 6 6. Mililani (11-1, 9-0 OIA West) 46 7 7. Kamehameha (8-5, 5-5 ILH) 42 5 8. Kailua (9-1, 9-0 OIA East) 40 8 9. Baldwin (8-3, 7-1 MIL) 12 9 10. Roosevelt (7-2, 7-2 OIA East) 8 10 Also receiving votes: Kohala 3, Maui Prep 3, Kalaheo 2, Leilehua 2. Previous Story Moana Jones Wong defeats Carissa Moore as women make surf history in Billabong Pipe Pro