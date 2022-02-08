comscore Campbell edges Radford and will play for OIA girls basketball title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Campbell edges Radford and will play for OIA girls basketball title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:31 a.m.

Taysia Molina-Shulte scored 10 points as No. 8 Campbell escaped with a 34-31 win over Radford in the semifinals of the OIA Division I girls basketball playoffs on Monday night. Read more

