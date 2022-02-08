Girls basketball top 10: ‘Iolani dominant choice in girls poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

‘Iolani collected 12 of 14 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday. Read more

‘Iolani collected 12 of 14 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 on Monday.

The Raiders won three games last week, all by double-digit margins. They have already sealed a berth in the upcoming state championships. ‘Iolani is 12-2 overall, unbeaten in ILH play.

Konawaena garnered two first-place votes and remained at No. 2. Lahainaluna, which edged Maui 44-42 last week to secure a state-tournament berth, is No. 3. Maui and Hilo round out the first five.

Campbell clinched a state berth and rose two spots to No. 8, its highest ranking this season. Maryknoll fell to No. 9 after losing in the ILH tournament.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (12) (12-2, 9-0 ILH) 138 1

2. Konawaena (2) (8-2, 6-0 BIIF) 128 2

3. Lahainaluna (9-3, 8-1 MIL) 106 3

4. Maui (12-2, 9-1 MIL) 77 4

5. Hilo (5-1, 5-1 BIIF) 76 5

6. Punahou (7-5, 4-5 ILH) 74 8

7. Kamehameha (8-8, 3-6 ILH) 44 7

8. Campbell (11-2, 10-0 OIA West) 35 10

9. Maryknoll (7-11, 2-7 ILH) 33 6

10. Waiakea (3-2, 3-2 BIIF) 31 9

Also receiving votes: Mililani 9, Radford 7, Damien 6, Kaiser 6.