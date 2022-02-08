comscore Stephen Tsai: Role models of diverse ethnicities matter | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stephen Tsai: Role models of diverse ethnicities matter

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

I’m a yellow journalist. New York City’s Department of Health can verify it. On my birth certificate, my Japanese and Chinese parents were both listed as “yellow” in the “color or race” box. Read more

Moana Jones Wong defeats Carissa Moore as women make surf history in Billabong Pipe Pro
