University of Hawaii outside hitter Dimitrios Mouchlias finds his form, gets recognized for it | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii outside hitter Dimitrios Mouchlias finds his form, gets recognized for it

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 16 Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias went 65 swings without making an error over the weekend. He was rewarded with his first Big West Offensive Player of the Week award on Monday.

When Dimitrios Mouchlias returned to the court, he quickly realized there was still more work to be done. Read more

