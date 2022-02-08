University of Hawaii outside hitter Dimitrios Mouchlias finds his form, gets recognized for it
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 16
Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias went 65 swings without making an error over the weekend. He was rewarded with his first Big West Offensive Player of the Week award on Monday.
