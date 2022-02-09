comscore Off the News: Boosters still deserve a boost | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Boosters still deserve a boost

One assumes that the add-on vaccine booster requirement at Maui venues generated grumbling from patrons not expecting it. But there’s also been a drop in COVID-19 cases and strains on hospitals, which eased the Maui mayor’s decision to end it on Monday. Read more

