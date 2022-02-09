Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Boosters still deserve a boost Today Updated 6:31 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! One assumes that the add-on vaccine booster requirement at Maui venues generated grumbling from patrons not expecting it. But there’s also been a drop in COVID-19 cases and strains on hospitals, which eased the Maui mayor’s decision to end it on Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. One assumes that the add-on vaccine booster requirement at Maui venues generated grumbling from patrons not expecting it. But there’s also been a drop in COVID-19 cases and strains on hospitals, which eased the Maui mayor’s decision to end it on Monday. The booster rule, meanwhile, got backing from Dr. Tim Brown, an infectious disease expert at the East-West Center, adding that the initial shots are only 10-20% effective without it. Perhaps that stat should be posted outside restaurants, bars and gyms. The Great Aloha Drive-thru The Great Aloha Run returns later this month with a grand gesture. It will be a virtual event (run or walk anywhere you want, just be part of the communal experience), but participants can choose to be part of a drive-thru procession Feb. 21 at Aloha Stadium, to bid aloha to the grand old structure that has reached the end of its lifespan. Since 1985, Great Aloha has plotted a course from Aloha Tower to Aloha Stadium. Faithful runners and walkers can now commemorate those years. Details: greataloharun.com. Previous Story Off the News: Legislative caucuses abound