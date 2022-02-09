comscore City parking rennovation leads to closure of child care facility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
City parking rennovation leads to closure of child care facility

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2015 The city did not renew the lease for the early education center of Seagull Schools on Alapai Street, near the municipal buildings.

Oahu could be losing 264 coveted child care seats as Seagull Schools faces closure after the city notified the organization that it would not renew its lease at the early childhood education center above the parking structure on the Frank Fasi Municipal Center Grounds. Read more

