City parking rennovation leads to closure of child care facility
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:03 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2015
The city did not renew the lease for the early education center of Seagull Schools on Alapai Street, near the municipal buildings.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree