comscore Hawaii voters split on limiting tourism, support fees for visitors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii voters split on limiting tourism, support fees for visitors

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

Hawaii voters are divided over whether they want to cap tourism arrivals, but overwhelmingly want to charge visitor fees at certain state parks, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Hawaii Poll. Read more

