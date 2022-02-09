Hawaii forward Kamaka Hepa finding his comfort zone for Rainbow Warriors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In recent basketball games, University of Hawaii’s Kamaka Hepa has become a hot wing.

Hepa, who transferred from the University of Texas last summer, appears to have adjusted to his new team, new scheme and new position. The past three games, Hepa is averaging 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Hepa arrived in Manoa as a stretch four who could easily maneuver between the perimeter and post. But with the lineup altered because of injuries and health-safety protocols, Hepa was moved to the three, the small-forward position that often goes against quick wings.

“Early on, it was adjusting to playing that position in terms of recognizing plays and stuff,” Hepa said. “Guarding the three position has been an adjustment for me just guarding on the perimeter more.”

At 6 feet 10 with a 7-foot wing span, Hepa is a shot-altering obstacle for opposing shooters. But his length also is a potential foul-drawing target for wings on drives.

“I’m used to playing the four position,” Hepa said. “It’s a little bit different in terms of where I can attack and where I cannot. … Definitely being intentful about guarding without fouling. I realized kind of early on in conference, taking yourself out of the game early (makes it) hard to get back into rhythm, for sure.”

Hepa has shown self-discipline in jumping vertically to contest shots and quickly claiming a spot — without reaching — to defend against drives. In the first 12 games, he averaged 2.8 fouls; in the next six, it was 1.7.

Hepa also has found his aim from behind the 3-point arc. While his form has remained the same, his approach has changed.

“Just shooting without thinking, I think, has been the biggest thing for me,” said Hepa, who is connecting on 62.5% of his 3s the past three games. “I think for a little while, especially early on in conference (play), I was caught in my thoughts a lot. That took away what I was doing in that moment in the game. The adjustment I’ve been able to make internally in terms of just shooting the ball … we’ve been shooting the ball since we were little kids. There’s not really much to think about. It’s a matter of going out there and doing it.”

Hepa will be counted on heavily when the ’Bows plays host to Long Beach State in Thursday night’s Big West game in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. After three cancellations, the ’Bows beat the Beach in Long Beach to open league play. Since then, LBSU has won nine in a row to surge to the top of the league standings at 9-1. Last weekend, the ’Bows came away empty with two close road losses to fall to 6-2 in the Big West.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us,” Hepa said. “(M0nday) was a big day for us in terms of addressing what needs to be fixed, and we did a good job with that. And also just refreshing our minds, and kind of just coming back together to push forward as opposed to dwelling on what went wrong.”

During fall training, Hepa and Jerome Desrosiers — both newcomers — were selected as team captains. (A third captain, wing Samuta Avea, is recovering from a season-ending injury.) Hepa has been a vocal and emotional leader.

“Offensively and on the court, I feel I have more potential and some steps to make just in this season and with the games we have left going on,” Hepa said.

He added: “Just the adjustments I’m having to make personally, I think that’s going to happen with time. It’s not something I’m going to be able to rip the Band-Aid off and do. As I get comfortable and also as I continue to actually get game reps at what I want to do, I think it’ll be better.”