Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade (women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m.) at McCabe Gym.

Division II/III single-elimination tournament: La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m. St. Andrew’s at Sacred Hearts, 5 p.m. Island Pacific vs. University, 6:30 p.m. at Sacred Hearts.

OIA girls, Division I tournament: Final, Miliani vs. Campbell, 25 minutes after D-II final, at Radford. Third place, Radford at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m. Fifth place, Moanalua at Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

OIA girls, Division II tournament: Final, Kailua vs. Kalaheo, 5 p.m. at Radford. Third place: Pearl City at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Mid-Pacific at Punahou; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park No. 1; Saint Louis vs. Le Jardin at Kapiolani Park No. 2. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA girls, Division II tournament, first round. At Nanakuli: Waianae vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington vs. Nanakuli, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Long Island at Hawaii,

7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys, Division I: Mid-Pacific at Damien, 4:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m.; Punahou at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

Division II: Hanalani vs. University, 5 p.m. at Maryknoll; Hawaii Baptist at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m. Division I-AA: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Saint Louis at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m. Division III: Island Pacific vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Division II/III single-elimination tournament, semifinals (times/sites TBD).

OIA East Boys: Moanalua at Farrington; Kailua at Kahuku; Kalani at Roosevelt; Kaiser at Kalaheo; Kaimuki at McKinley; Anuenue at Castle. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

OIA West Boys: Kapolei at Mililani; Leilehua at Aiea; Campbell at Pearl City; Nanakuli at Radford; Waianae at Waipahu. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou at Kamehameha; ‘Iolani at Punahou I-AA; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park No. 2. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA girls, Division II tournament, semifinals. At Leilehua: Farrington/Nanakuli winner vs. Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m.; Waianae/McKinley winner vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

AVCA Men’s coaches poll

Through Jan. 31

School Pts Rec Prv

1. Long Beach State (12) 274 6-1 3

2. UCLA (5) 265 6-1 4

3. Hawaii (2) 248 7-2 1

4. Penn State 215 7-3 5

5. Pepperdine 205 4-2 2

6. Lewis 183 6-2 6

7. Southern California 162 8-2 7

8. UC Santa Barbara 151 5-3 11

9. Grand Canyon 133 6-3 8

10. Ball State 128 6-1 10

11. BYU 102 5-3 9

12. Ohio State 73 4-3 12

13. Stanford 52 6-3 14

14. UC San Diego 29 3-4 13

15. Lincoln Memorial 23 6-0 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: UC Irvine 15; Concordia Irvine 4; McKendree 4; NJIT 4; Mount Olive 3; 2 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 7 combined points.

Dropped Out: UC Irvine 15