University of Hawaii volleyball team sweeps Long Island after an early test | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii volleyball team sweeps Long Island after an early test

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Cole Hogland soared for a kill over Long Island’s Hasan Hadzic on Tuesday.

    Hawaii’s Cole Hogland soared for a kill over Long Island’s Hasan Hadzic on Tuesday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Kana‘i Akana hit over the double block of Long Island’s Hasan Hadžic and Luke Chandler on Tuesday at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    UH’s Kana‘i Akana hit over the double block of Long Island’s Hasan Hadžic and Luke Chandler on Tuesday at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Two days after returning from an extended road trip, Hawaii’s return home wasn’t all that comfortable right away. Read more

