Column: Let the people vote to limit emergency powers of executive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Let the people vote to limit emergency powers of executive

  • By James Hochberg
  • Today
  • Updated 7:14 p.m.
  • James Hochberg is an attorney practicing in Honolulu.

The Hawaii Legislature has several bills to amend the statute governing emergency powers. The first scheduled for hearing was Senate Bill 3089, which takes the completely wrong approach by weakening, rather than protecting, the people’s political power. Read more

