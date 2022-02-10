comscore Elevated bacterial level in Marine Corps effluent water | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Elevated bacterial level in Marine Corps effluent water

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

Marine Corps Base Hawaii has identified an elevated bacterial level at its Wastewater Reclamation Facility, according to a news release issued Wednesday. Read more

Navy detects high levels of contaminant in Red Hill water samples

