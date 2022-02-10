comscore Kokua Line: Can I get tax break for UI claim paid late? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can I get tax break for UI claim paid late?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.

Question: I was laid off in 2020 and should have received all my unemployment benefits that year, but the state was so backed up that I had to wait. I was paid in 2021 for weeks I had claimed in 2020. Can I get the tax break for those payments? Or did I have to get the money in 2020? Read more

