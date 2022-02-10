comscore Rising harassment of public school employees sparks bill to make it a misdemeanor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rising harassment of public school employees sparks bill to make it a misdemeanor

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.

Harassment of Hawaii public school employees is on the rise, the state schools superintendent says, and that is why his department wants the state Legislature to classify it as a misdemeanor crime. Read more

Previous Story
Navy detects high levels of contaminant in Red Hill water samples

Scroll Up