Ann Miller: Hal Okita was a treasure in more than just golf | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ann Miller: Hal Okita was a treasure in more than just golf

  • By Ann Miller
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.
  • COURTESY OKITA FAMILY Hal Okita sat with Rowena, his wife of 65 years.

    Hal Okita sat with Rowena, his wife of 65 years.

Hal Okita’s impact on Hawaii golf is remarkable. More remarkable is that it ranked a distant third in his wonderful life. Read more

