Hawaii Hilo’s women’s basketball team rout Silverswords

Hawaii Hilo’s women’s basketball team dominated struggling Chaminade 75-28 on Wednesday at McCabe Gym.

Mandy Kawaha led the Vulcans with 14 points while Ellyonna Bankofier was Chaminade’s leading scorer with six points.

Hawaii Hilo improved to 9-7 overall and 6-6 in the Pacific West Conference while Chaminade fell to 1-15 and 0-12.