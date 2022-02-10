comscore Myah and Miyah Galdeira lead Kailua to its first OIA Division II basketball championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Myah and Miyah Galdeira lead Kailua to its first OIA Division II basketball championship

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kailua’s Myah Galdeira drove past Kalaheo’s Tyra Arends during the Surfriders’ OIA championship win on Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kailua’s Myah Galdeira drove past Kalaheo’s Tyra Arends during the Surfriders’ OIA championship win on Wednesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kailua’s Miyah Galdeira looked for an outlet amid Kalaheo’s defense during the first half of the Division II OIA Girls Basketball Championship on Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kailua’s Miyah Galdeira looked for an outlet amid Kalaheo’s defense during the first half of the Division II OIA Girls Basketball Championship on Wednesday.

In nearly five decades of high school girls basketball, the Kailua Surfriders had never reached the promised land. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii forward Kamaka Hepa finding his comfort zone for Rainbow Warriors
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up